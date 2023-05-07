Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $935,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,070 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 5.1 %

CNQ opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

