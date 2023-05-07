Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$35.50 to C$34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canfor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.43. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$18.42 and a 1 year high of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Canfor

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.755626 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

