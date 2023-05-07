Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Copper from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$491.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.2463713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

