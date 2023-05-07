Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $689.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 96.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

