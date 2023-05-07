Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $689.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
