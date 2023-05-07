Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

