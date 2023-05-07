Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.08.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

CVE opened at C$21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

