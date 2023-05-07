Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $887.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 140.38%.

In other Centerspace news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,565.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

