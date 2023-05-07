Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $765.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Earnings History for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

