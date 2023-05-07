Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $765.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.