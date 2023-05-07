Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDAY. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $83,088.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,847.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,849,000 after purchasing an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

