Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.82.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

