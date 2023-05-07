Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,461,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

CHKP opened at $120.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

