Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lowered by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 320,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $198.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

