Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,338 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 6.4 %

CFG stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

