City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in City were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in City by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Up 1.8 %

CHCO stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.83. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

City Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

