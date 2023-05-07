Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

CIVB stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.70%. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $132,861. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

