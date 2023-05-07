Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.6 %

CLH opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.08. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.