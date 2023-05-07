Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.22.
Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.6 %
CLH opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.08. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76.
Insider Activity at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
