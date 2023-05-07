Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3818 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CWEN.A opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

