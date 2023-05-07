CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

