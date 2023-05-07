CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 425,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 717.7% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $3,061,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CNX Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

