Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.55.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $77.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.