Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 2.2 %

CGNT stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $291.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,518,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 383,260 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,863 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 866,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,498,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 159,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,379,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 331,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

