Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,141 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

