Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

