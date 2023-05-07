Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

