Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,065,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $106.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

