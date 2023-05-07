Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,796 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

