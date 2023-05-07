Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 72,006 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.