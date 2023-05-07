Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 439,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 13.73% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,665,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.70 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.