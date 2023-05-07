Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,087,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $206.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

