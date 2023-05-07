Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,258 shares of company stock worth $445,604 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

