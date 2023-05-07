Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,898 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $264,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

