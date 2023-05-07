Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,607,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $249.49 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $290.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.56.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

