Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.