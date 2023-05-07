Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $88,000.

Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BCX opened at $9.26 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Increases Dividend

Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

