Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.