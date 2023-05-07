Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $54.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

