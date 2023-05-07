Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.53 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 59.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVLU. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

