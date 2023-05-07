Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $40,134,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.63 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

