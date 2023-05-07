Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

