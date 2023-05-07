Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 101,243 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.