Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 155,727 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

