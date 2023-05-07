Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $39.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $484.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.