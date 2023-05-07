Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after purchasing an additional 487,120 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 23.4% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,842,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shopify Trading Up 8.3 %

SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.