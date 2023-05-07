Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,634 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

