Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,579 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average of $380.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

