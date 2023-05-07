Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

