Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 419,880 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.

Shares of BTI opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

