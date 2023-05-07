Comparing Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Achieve Life Sciences and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.51%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -385.47% -132.04% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$42.35 million ($4.06) -2.15 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

Achieve Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Achieve Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

