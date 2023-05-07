Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

