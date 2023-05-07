ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $137.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

